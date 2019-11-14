‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, November 13: Hope Tells Liam That She Adopted Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, November 13, features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) who could not stop thinking about what she had done. She texted Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and it seemed as if she’s still holding out hope that he is still alive. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) entered the living room and told her that she had sent Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) off to school. When she tried to broach the subject of Thomas falling into the hydrofluoric acid, Hope did not want to talk to her mother about it.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) joined mother and daughter, per She Knows Soaps. Hope surprised him with the news that Thomas signed the adoption papers. Liam was stunned but also concerned. He pointed out that Thomas would always be in their lives from that point onward. And now that he was returning to Spencer Publications, he wouldn’t be at Forrester Creations to protect her from him. Hope didn’t tell Liam the truth about Thomas, as reported by The Inquisitr.

After Liam left, Brooke encouraged Hope to tell Liam the truth. Hope said, “Thomas isn’t going to be a problem because he’s dead. And I’m responsible.” Hope continued to fret and felt that Douglas would never forgive her for what she did. Brooke said that she was only trying to protect Douglas from his sick father. Hope decided that the only way that she could live with herself was to tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the truth.

Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) admired one of Thomas’ designs on a model. After the model left the studio, Ridge thought that it was odd that Thomas didn’t attend the fitting. Steffy told Ridge that her brother still had not responded to a text message that she had sent the previous evening. Ridge also shared that he had called Douglas’ school that morning to find out if his grandson was in class. He said that he had not seen Thomas or Douglas that morning and had been concerned. Luckily, the school confirmed that the little boy had made it to school.

While they spoke, Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) and Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) entered. They wanted to show Steffy and Ridge how the hazard team was getting rid of the hydrofluoric acid. After witnessing the progress, they returned to the office where Steffy ranted. She was concerned about the dangerous chemical being at the fashion house. However, Ridge was more worried about Thomas not answering his calls.

