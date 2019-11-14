‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Thinks Chad Is Plotting Against Her

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, November 14, reveal that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is paranoid that someone may be trying to take her down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Gabi will confide in her rekindled love interest, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), that she thinks Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), the brother of her late husband Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), is plotting against her.

Being Stefan’s widow, Gabi has a lot of leverage at DiMera Enterprises, and Chad may not like that since he’s a DiMera by blood and believes that he should be calling all of the shots. However, would he go as far as to try and sabotage Gabi?

For Chad’s sake, he better hope he doesn’t do anything to cross Gabi, who has become the queen of revenge in Salem. Most recently, she ruined Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) wedding to Eli by blackmailing her as she threatened the life of his grandmother, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Now, Gabi’s on a major power trip and is taking what she wants, which includes her former husband’s company and Eli’s love and affection in the year following his chaotic split with Lani.

The outlet also reveals that there will be a dramatic turn of events for Lani as a big reveal will be shown when it comes to the character. Perhaps she’s struggling with everything that she has been through over the past year.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad will admit to his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi), that he has been in contact with his father, Stefano DiMera. Chad will tell Abby that he knows the man he’s been speaking with his father, although Stefan has been presumed dead for years.

Currently, Stefano’s character seems to be out of commission following the death of actor Joseph Mascolo. However, the soap opera may have found a way to resurrect the beloved character, who may just rise from the ashes yet again.

Loading...

Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will have a big fight when he runs into Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Brady may be able to tell that JJ is high, and he’ll probably try to get him to talk to someone such as Maggie or his parents, or even get to a meeting. However, JJ won’t want to hear any of it and he’ll blow up at Brady.

Recently, the Days of Our Lives time jump has everyone talking, and fans won’t want to miss the action as the show falls into November sweeps.