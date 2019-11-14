‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Carol Always Had An Ulterior Motive In Episode 6

It had been Carol's plan to take a hostage all along in Episode 6 of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Bonds”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) was seen sneaking out of Alexandria by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Daryl then tagged along and Carol revealed that she was on a hunt to find — and destroy — the Whisperers’ giant herd of walkers. However, over the course of the episode, Carol then took one of the Whisperers hostage, and this seemed like it may have been her real plan all along.

When Entertainment Weekly questioned The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, she had the following to say about Carol’s actions in Episode 6.

“I think that was always sort of her plan,” Kang said regarding the hostage being taken.

“She had the zip ties, she was always panning on crossing that border, so I absolutely think she was going to get a prisoner or some other thing. I think it’s partly opportunistic, but she was ready to take a prisoner as needed.”

Kang also stated that Carol likely wanted to do the task by herself rather than involving Daryl.

Daryl, knowing Carol’s recent history and how much she was still mourning the loss of her adoptive son, Henry (Matt Lintz), had decided to keep an eye on her when he saw her secretly leaving. However, after a while, he became suspicious of her actions and started to dig deeper as he tried to find out what she was really up to. It wasn’t until Carol had taken the hostage and Daryl saw the zip ties that he realized what her plan had been all along.

Jace Downs / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the next episode of The Walking Dead will see Carol now interrogating the Whisperers. However, there is some evidence by means of the synopsis that Carol may go too far regarding this interrogation.

While it is unclear what becomes of the hostage and whether or not he cracks and reveals information regarding his group and their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), he does appear to be dedicated to Alpha’s cause.

Loading...

“I would never betray Alpha, she loves us all,” the Whisperer says in the latest trailer for Episode 7.

You can view the clip for Episode 7 below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”