‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shares Adorable Video Of Nova Feeding Her Baby Sister

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is caring for her two young daughters at home. On Wednesday, she took to social media to share a sweet new video of her 4-year-old daughter Nova feeding her younger sister, 8-month-old Vaeda.

Catelynn shared the video to Instagram which shows Nova holding her baby sister and feeding her with a bottle. In the clip, Catelynn asks Nova if she is feeding Vaeda. The young girl then replies that she is, exclaiming, “She’s the best baby in the whole wide world.”

Nova snuggles up to her sister as Catelynn asks her if she loves Vaeda. Nova nods her head “yes” and then says to her mom, “I love you, too” before giving her a big smile. Catelynn tells her daughter she loves her as well, and then Nova starts naming off the people in her life that she loves. She names a lot of her family members including her father, Teen Mom OG dad Tyler Baltierra.

After she names off everyone she loves, Catelynn tells her daughter that she loves her one more time. Nova then looks up at the camera with a big smile and tells her mom again that she loves her as well.

In the caption of the video, Catelynn exclaimed that seeing the sisters together was “so cute,” and it looks like her followers agreed. In the first hour that it was posted, the video had over 79,000 views and nearly 15,000 likes.

The comments on the video were overwhelmingly positive and included one that came from Tyler himself.

“My babies!!!” he wrote, including a red heart, a heart-eyes, and a crying emoji. Other commenters on the video gushed over the video as well.

Loading...

Catelynn has been sharing plenty of updates about her baby girl, who she gave birth to in February of this year. Most recently, she revealed that she was going to start making homemade baby food for Vaeda after posting a report about such products potentially containing toxic heavy metals.

“THIS!! Is so disturbing and sickening!!!! I will start making Vaeda homemade organic food! This news is just disgusting,” she wrote.

Catelynn took to her social media where she explained her plan and even shared photos of the process. She revealed that the first food she made for Vaeda was pureed organic broccoli. She later updated her fans and let them know that her youngest daughter loved the food.