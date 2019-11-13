‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Hope Confesses To Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 12 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) returning to her mother’s house with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). The little boy greeted Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and was excited to spend the night there. He said that they just needed to ask his father. Hope looked as if she was going to be sick.

Douglas told Brooke about their evening, per She Knows Soaps. He said that after dinner, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) took him to a room to play a video game. Hope wasn’t really keen to talk in front of Douglas and asked her mother to tuck him into bed. When Hope was alone, she started to cry as she remembered the evening’s events.

When Brooke returned to the living room, Hope showed her that Thomas had signed the adoption documents. As reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke was glad. However, she also did not understand why Hope wasn’t celebrating the good news.

Hope then told her mother what had really happened that evening. After signing the papers, Thomas wanted to celebrate by themselves while Hope wanted to share the news with Douglas. Thomas saw the look of disgust on Hope’s face and realized that she had manipulated him into doing what she wanted.

When Thomas wouldn’t tell her where Douglas was, she had run through the Forrester Creations’ building looking for the little boy. She had gone onto the roof and Thomas had followed her. He had then cornered her on the catwalk. Brooke was shocked when Hope revealed that she had pushed Thomas over the railing, yet she was still able to justify Hope’s actions. However, when Hope told her that he had fallen into a vat of hydrofluoric acid, Brooke gasped.

Hope told her mother that after Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) had indicated that the deadly acid was on site, she had raced to the vat. However, Hope could find no trace of Thomas.

She sobbed, “I killed Thomas!”

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) paid a visit to his daughter and granddaughter at the cliff house. Soon, he and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talked about Hope’s desire to adopt Douglas. Ridge told Steffy that he would not go back to Brooke unless she accepted Thomas. Steffy informed her father that Thomas was dead to Brooke. Ridge told Steffy that would be a problem since Thomas would never be dead to him.