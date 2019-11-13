Pepsi Unveils Sparkling Rosé Drink Inspired By Lisa Vanderpump For BravoCon

It's Pepsi's first time partnering with Bravo TV.

Pepsi and Bravo TV have teamed up to create a limited, non-alcoholic beverage for the upcoming BravoCon event in New York City, which kicks off Friday, November 15, and continues through Sunday, November 17.

The creation, which has been inspired by former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Vanderpump, is Pepsi Sparkling Rosé, a zero-calorie, Rosé-flavored soda with a light and bubbly taste, much like that of the popular wine.

In a press release shared with The Inquisitr on November 13, it was noted that Pepsi Sparkling Rosé has a light pink hue and effervescence notes of a crisp champagne, which will give BravoCon attendees a refreshing taste without the alcohol.

The upcoming release of Pepsi Sparkling Rosé will mark the first time Pepsi has teamed up with Bravo TV.

“It’s no secret that I love Rosé, so when Pepsi told me they were creating a non-alcoholic Pepsi Rosé just for me and my fans at BravoCon I was touched,” Vanderpump said of the new beverage. “I think it’s extraordinary that Pepsi created something especially for BravoCon, and the crisp and bubbly flavor of their non-alcoholic Rosé is delicious”

Todd Kaplan, the VP of Marketing at Pepsi, also released a statement.

“Like our loyal Pepsi fans, Bravo superfans are some of the most unapologetic and dedicated fans out there,” he said. “We created Pepsi Sparkling Rosé to give the fans something extra special to enhance their BravoCon experience and for a Real Housewives icon like LVP to give it her stamp of approval is truly awesome.”

Along with the release of their new beverage, Pepsi has been named the “official pouring partner” of BravoCon and will be celebrating with exclusive opportunities throughout this coming weekend in New York City.

Among the sites worth seeing at the event will is the Pepsi Rosé branded bar, which will be featured on the set of the biggest ever episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen. In addition to Vanderpump, several other Bravolebrities are expected to be featured on the one-hour show, which will air on Sunday night at 10 p.m.

Pepsi

Pepsi will also be giving fans a great photo app at their Pepsi Rosé Photo Activation. As the press release explained, the photo activation will be set up inside the Hammerstein Ballroom and has been inspired by Vanderpump’s stunning home in Beverly Hills, Villa Rosa.

While Vanderpump is no longer appearing on the show that made her famous, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is still featured on her Bravo TV spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which was launched in 2013 and is preparing to return to the network early next year for its eighth season.

In addition to appearing at BravoCon’s special Watch What Happens Live episode taping, Vanderpump may also be participating in the Vanderpump Rules: After Party, which will have its own Pepsi Sparkling Rosé Bar.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, tickets to BravoCon sold out in less than 60 seconds.