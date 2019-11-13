‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Spends ‘Beautiful Day With Family’

Despite ongoing legal drama involving her ex, Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood was able to spend a “beautiful day with family” on Tuesday, celebrating her daughter’s birthday.

Amber shared an update during the day and revealed that she was able to spend Leah’s birthday with her. Taking to Instagram, Amber shared a photo of herself with her daughter. The two were smiling for the camera and Leah looked ecstatic to be celebrating her big day with her mom. Amber wore a blue shirt and had her hair pulled up into a bun. She looked happy to be spending time with her daughter.

With the photo, Amber wrote that it was a “beautiful day with family.”

She wished her daughter a happy birthday in the post and wrote that she hoped her followers had a “great day” just like Amber had.

Amber turned off commenting on the post, as she has done with many of her pictures in the past. Despite not being able to comment, fans were able to show their support for the Teen Mom OG star by liking the photo. The photo garnered over 67,000 likes in just 12 hours since the reality star shared it on her account, and that number continues to rise.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah, Amber’s oldest child, turned 11 years old on Tuesday and she shared a touching tribute to her daughter in the morning. The mom of two shared a photo of her daughter on a cruise along with a sweet birthday message. In the post, Amber talked about the many things that she loved about her daughter and reminisced about the “funny text messages” they send to one another.

Loading...

“What I love most of all is when you tell me I love you Mommy and I say I love you too beautiful..you are everything and more,” Amber wrote in her birthday post.

Fans were first introduced to Amber on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. During the episode, she gave birth to Leah. It is hard to believe that her daughter is now 11 years old, but Amber has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show for a decade and, over the years, fans have been able to watch Leah grow up.

Over the past couple of months, Amber has been dealing with legal drama involving Andrew. Fans loved seeing Amber get a break from her troubles to spend some quality time with her family.