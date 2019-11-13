David Eason Says Jaws Will ‘Drop’ After He Exposes Jenelle Evans In Court

David Eason has been taking to his social media pages recently to share his updated thoughts on Jenelle Evans’ surprise divorce announcement. According to Hollywood Life, this included a comment from the former Teen Mom 2 star about how he will be exposing Jenelle’s secrets.

It all started with a Facebook post from a couple of days ago.

“All I can tell y’all right now is that I have tried to protect ppl and their reputation but the truth will come out soon!” he claimed.

One fan responded to the message.

“Make sure you get paid to do it,” they said.

“No I will be in court exposing everything you guys will make all your jaws drop,” claimed David.

For now, fans can only imagine what the former TV star has in mind when he said he would be exposing secrets. There was one more fan comment and response that might offer a little hint.

“Instead of protecting people and their reputations why didn’t you protect your wife, your kids and your family dogs?!” asked a follower.

“Maybe that’s what I’m talking about, maybe you don’t know what you’re talking about…,” replied David.

This cryptic message is hard to decipher, but perhaps he really does have a new piece of information to bring forward about the death of their family dog, Nugget. For now, followers will have to wait and see.

Loading...

At least one thing is clear — David isn’t afraid to be vocal about the divorce proceedings online. In addition, fans aren’t shy about sharing their thoughts on the matter. From people who are defending Jenelle, to those who think she is the one in the wrong, it seems that only time will tell what will come of the debacle.

And while fans have yet to hear of any official court dates for various proceedings, it looks like David is already gearing up for potential appearances. Considering that he and Jenelle share a child, 2-year-old Ensley Eason, a child custody battle could be brewing.

In addition, David posted a comment on social media earlier this month where he called Jenelle “stupid.” His derogatory comment was made after Jenelle announced her decision to file for divorce on her Instagram page. A fan reportedly asked if she had gotten smart and left him.

And while the divorce announcement may have seemed to come out of the blue, it’s no secret to Teen Mom 2 fans that the pair have had a tumultuous relationship so far.