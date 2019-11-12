Brunette Bombshell Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing workout gear.

On Tuesday, fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the stunner promoted the sports drink brand, BYLT, by holding onto a bottle of the beveridge. Throughout the photo shoot, she sizzled in a coral-colored sports bra and matching bike shorts from the clothing company, CLS Sportswear. The brunette beauty flaunted her fabulous figure in the revealing workout gear, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and long, lean legs were on full display. She also sported a pair of black-and-white tennis shoes.

The stunner enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

The first image shows the fitness coach standing with her shoulders back. Her highlighted hair was pulled into a sleek ponytail. In the following picture, the Instagram influencer changed her position, by turning her body. The last image shows the model posing as if she was walking towards the camera. Katelyn wore her hair down for the final two photos.

In the caption, the model advertised for BYLT, claiming that she drinks the fruit punch flavor while working out at the gym. She also asked her followers what they had planned for the day.

Fans were quick to respond to Katelyn’s question.

“You always look like your ready to hit the gym! I’m doing [a] new yoga session today! Cardio and conditioning!” wrote one commenter.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“If the most beautiful thing in this world were a verse, you would be pure poetry,” gushed a fan.

“Your smile is always killer,” said a different follower, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“The fittest and prettiest girl in the entire world,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously responded to a majority of the comments, thanking her followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.

Fortunately for fans, Katelyn often uploads tantalizing posts on social media. Recently, the stunner drove her fans metaphorically wild by posting photos of herself wearing a tiny two-piece on a beautiful beach in Florida. Those snaps have been liked over 36,000 times.