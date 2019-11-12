Braunwyn Windham-Burke Attends Her First ‘RHOC’ Reunion, Shares Cast Photo On Instagram

Braunwyn Windham-Burke wore a black dress with sheer accents.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has made it through her first Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

On Friday, November 8, the cast of the Bravo TV reality show reunited in Los Angeles to film the Season 14 reunion with host Andy Cohen. Days after the taping wrapped, the mother of seven took to her Instagram page to share a couple of photos from the taping of the final episode of the season.

“It took a village, and I appreciate every one of you!” Windham-Burke wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo featuring herself and co-star Kelly Dodd on November 11.

Although Windham-Burke also shared a group photo on her Instagram page — one featuring Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Emily Simpson — it was her photo with Dodd that had one particular fan wondering how she balances her relationship with both Dodd and Judge.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Judge and Dodd endured a massive falling out during filming on Season 14, and haven’t spoken to one another since. Instead, they’ve been bashing each other in interviews and on their Instagram pages. The new episodes of Season 14 continue to offer up more insight surrounding the demise of their friendship.

After being questioned by said fan about how she is able to be friends with both Dodd and Judge, the newest cast member of the series offered a response.

“I love them both, and we can hang out and talk about things that aren’t show related, we all have pretty great lives off camera too,” Windham-Burke explained.

Also in the comments section of her Instagram page, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was asked about how the Season 14 reunion taping went. In response, Windham-Burke admitted that she thought things would be much worse when she and her co-stars got together to rehash the issues of the season.

“It ended up better then I could of hoped,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke admitted during a Q&A session with her fans and followers on Instagram last week that she was feeling quite nervous about the then-upcoming taping of the Season 14 reunion.

After being asked by a fan if she was nervous — and if she keeps in touch with her co-stars — Windham-Burke explained, via a November 7 report from OK! Magazine, that she was “so nervous.” She also mentioned that she stays connected with Dodd, Judge, and Beador.