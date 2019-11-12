Britney Spears’ Adorable Nieces Imitate Her In Snapshot Shared By Jamie Lynn

Jamie Lynn Spears revealed just how much her daughters admire their Aunt Britney in the form of a cute family photo.

Britney Spears made a rare appearance on her younger sister’s Instagram page on Tuesday. However, Jamie Lynn didn’t pose with her pop star sibling. Instead, the former Zoey 101 actress snapped a picture of her two daughters striking the same pose as their aunt.

In her Instagram caption, Jamie Lynn, 28, suggested that she becomes a little less popular with her daughters when Aunt Britney comes to visit. She uploaded a sweet family photo of Britney Spears, 37, lying down on the floor in front of a large armchair with Jamie Lynn’s two daughters, 1-year-old Ivey Joan Watson and 10-year-old Maddie Briann Aldridge, sprawled out beside her.

In the picture, Britney is rocking a white T-shirt and a pair of tiny cutoff shorts that are barely visible. She has her blond hair pulled back in a ponytail, and she has her arms behind her head. The “Stronger” singer looks relaxed, even if her position isn’t as comfortable as it could be. She’s posing with her legs up in the air against the front of the armchair. Tiny Ivey is lying beside her, and she’s doing her best imitation of her aunt by sticking her short legs up, too. Maddie is on the other side of her sister striking the same pose. Jamie Lynn’s oldest daughter has grown so much that her legs are almost as long as her aunt’s. She and her little sister appear to be sporting matching pigtails.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Instagram followers loved seeing Britney in aunt mode. Over the span of three hours, they liked Jamie Lynn’s family photo over 18,000 times and flooded the comments section with words of praise for the picture.

“Soo nice! Love seeing them together,” read one response to her post.

“God bless look at them little legs. That’s great for you to spend time with her. Lots of love,” another fan wrote.

“The best aunt and mom in the World. These Little Girls are so lucky,” a third fan remarked.

“Oh this makes me so happy,” commented another admirer.

Loading...

Jamie Lynn Spears hasn’t revealed whether Britney Spears was visiting her family in Louisiana for any specific reason. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney recently said that she’s taking a break from the spotlight to focus on what she really wants in life, and since her nieces obviously adore her so much, it makes sense that she decided to spend some time with them during what she described as a period of transition.

According to E! News, Jamie Lynn and Britney also began seeing each more often after their father underwent surgery for a ruptured colon in October 2018.