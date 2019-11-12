‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Feels Guilty After Liam Reveals Spencer Publications News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 13 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has some exciting news to tell the woman in his life. However, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) won’t have the kind of reaction that he’s expecting, per Highlight Hollywood.

Liam will tell Hope that he has accepted his father’s offer to go back to Spencer Publications. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) asked his son to return to the media house because he wanted both of his sons working with him again. Although Liam gave his father a long speech, he eventually agreed to go back to his birthright. However, he previously noted to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he did not know how Hope would react to the news. And it seems that he was correct in his assumption that she may not be very open to the idea.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Liam will break the news to Hope. He will let her know that he plans to leave Forrester Creations, and therefore they won’t work together anymore. After he left Spencer Publications, the fashion house opened their doors to him. Hope may feel as if Liam is returning to someone who betrayed him and she may also feel hurt that he did not consult her first.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will have an unusual reaction to Liam’s news. She will feel guilty as she contemplates Liam’s next move. She has been so obsessed with adopting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) that she ignored Liam and did not realize that he wanted to make such a drastic decision.

Of course, the other reason that Hope may feel guilty is because she will realize that Bill and Liam share a very special bond as father and son. Even though Bill deeply hurt Liam before, they were able to put the past behind them and move forward together as a family. She may feel that Douglas will never be able to share the same bond with his father because of her actions.

Although Liam doesn’t know it yet, Hope pushed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) over the railing and into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. She cost the little boy his father, and she will never be able to provide him with the paternal bond that he needs.

The Inquisitr also reports that Hope will have some news for Liam. She will tell him that she just expanded their family. Thomas finally signed the adoption papers and made her Douglas’ mother.