Wendy Williams Offers A Sarcastic Congratulations To Ellen DeGeneres After People’s Choice Award Win

Wendy Williams offered a not so sincere congratulations to Ellen DeGeneres following her People's Choice Award win.

The People’s Choice Awards were Sunday evening and popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres of The Ellen DeGeneres Show took home an award in the daytime talk show host category. This is certainly not the first time she’s won this award. Fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show offered DeGeneres a sarcastic congratulations during Monday’s episode of her show, according to Pop Culture.

Both DeGeneres and Williams were nominated for this particular award but it was DeGeneres who ultimately came out victorious. While Williams did congratulate DeGeneres for the win, it was clear that she wasn’t being very sincere. In fact, she accompanied the statement with a dramatic eye roll.

“Congratulations Ellen, you won again. She’s the people’s choice… alright,” she said in a deadpan voice as her audience laughed.

DeGeneres began an almost uninterrupted People’s Choice Awards winning streak in 2005, but at that time this award was simply for Favorite Talk Show Host. She succeeded again in that category in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011. The title of the award has changed a couple times throughout the years, being revised to Favorite Daytime TV Host in 2012. DeGeneres won the award that year and continued to win through 2017, with 2017 being the star’s 20th win.

“Twenty is outrageous — this is really something that means more to me because it comes from the people. You are the people who are responsible for me being up here, so I say thank you people,” she said at the time.

In 2o18 the category title was changed simply to Daytime Talk Show, the award going to DeGeneres both last year and this year, showing that the comedic host just isn’t losing her touch or her popularity.

Williams, on the other hand, has also been nominated for her fair share of awards throughout the years. This year is the second year that she’s been nominated for a People’s Choice Award. She was also nominated in 2016 but didn’t win. In addition, she’s been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards but hasn’t yet won.

Nevertheless, she did secure one major victory in the past year by securing her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which is known to be a coveted honor. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she gave an emotional speech at the award ceremony in which she thanked her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., for supporting her unconditionally. Williams filed for divorce from Hunter Jr.’s father, Kevin Hunter, this past April.