Josiah & Lauren Duggar Welcome Their Baby Girl Into The World After A ‘Long And Difficult’ Labor

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have a healthy baby girl just one year after their miscarriage.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar just welcomed their new baby girl into their growing family. Bella Milagro was born on Friday, November 8, weighing in at 6 lbs., 5 oz., and was 18-and-a-half inches long. Lauren delivered the new Duggar grandbaby at 4:24 p.m., according to the couple’s joint Instagram account.

The new parents took to the social media platform on Monday afternoon to make their special announcement. It certainly wouldn’t be complete without the first photo of their new little bundle of joy. Bella is seen all bundled up in a white baby blanket that is imprinted with flowers. Her small head is covered up with a pink knit cap, which makes it difficult to see how much hair she was born with. The newborn is lying in what appears to be a hospital bassinet.

The second snap seems to confirm that Lauren Duggar delivered her and Josiah’s rainbow baby in a hospital. You can see that the new mom is lying on a bed in a hospital room wearing a pink polka dot gown. She also has an IV attached to her. As seen in the pic, Lauren has her daughter lying on her chest as she is in a lip lock with Josiah. There are no details yet on whether the reality stars made plans beforehand to have their daughter in the hospital or whether they started out with a home birth, but may have had complications that sent her there.

While the whole labor and delivery story is being kept under wraps, at least for now, the Counting On couple indicated on Instagram that they now have a healthy baby girl to love. Bella’s middle name, Milagro, is also Lauren’s middle name.

Josiah and Lauren spoke to Us Weekly about the birth of their child, saying that it was a “long and difficult labor.”

“When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!” they told the magazine.

Loading...

This is the Duggar couple’s second pregnancy as they miscarried their first baby, a boy, last fall. They were thrilled to announce in May of this year that they were pregnant again. In June, Josiah and Lauren revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

Bella came in the world just about a week after her cousin, Addison Renee, was born to Joe and Kendra Duggar.

Another new episode of TLC’s Counting On will air on Tuesday, November 12, at 9 p.m. EST.