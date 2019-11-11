‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Denies Talking Badly About Shannon Beador, Blames ‘Editing’ On Instagram

Tamra Judge wasn't trash-talking her friend.

Tamra Judge doesn’t want people to think she was speaking badly about her longtime friend and Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Shannon Beador.

During last week’s episode of the Bravo TV reality show, Dodd accused Judge of talking poorly behind Beador’s back when she wasn’t around; shortly after doing so, Judge fired back at her on her Instagram page by insisting that she did no such thing, blaming the allegations on editing.

“It’s editing and taken out of context. I’d never talk bad about Shannon,” Judge explained, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on November 9.

“Kelly lied,” she added.

Although one person challenged Judge’s claims by suggesting that the drama was “all on tape,” and that she lied on nearly every episode, Judge insisted the allegations against her were the result of editing.

As fans may have seen last week, Dodd attempted to convince Beador that Judge had been talking poorly about her on the show, and actually stated that Judge had suggested that Beador was gaining back the weight she had lost months prior. Right away, Beador appeared to be not only hurt, but also confused, at why someone who she felt was like a sister to her would speak about her in such a way when she wasn’t around.

Also on Instagram, Gretchen Rossi was seen speaking out about the way in which Dodd targeted Judge during the Real Housewives of Orange County episode.

“Proud of you for standing up and speaking your truth about her, even though it’s scary to do because of how vindictive she is. I’m just so happy to be away from it anymore,” Rossi wrote in the comments section of one of Dodd’s posts, in which she had requested feedback about the episode.

In response to Rossi’s comments, Dodd asked Rossi to forgive her for not believing what she had to say about Judge.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd spoke of Judge’s behavior during The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show last week and accused her of “hitting the beehive and running.” She then said, per Bravo TV, that Judge was smart about how she was doing things on the show, but noted that the longtime star of the reality series has “an agenda.”

Dodd also accused Judge of behaving the way she does in an effort to make everyone but her look bad on the show.