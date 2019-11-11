‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Stun On The People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

'Vanderpump Rules' was a nominee.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attended the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Sunday night, November 10.

As they prepare for the upcoming episodes of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval and Madix reunited with their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, and Lala Kent, after Vanderpump Rules was nominated for Best Reality Show.

“What a night,” Sandoval wrote in the caption of a video on Instagram of himself and Madix at the event.

Leading up to their arrival, Sandoval and Madix both shared videos and photos of the two of them getting ready for the awards show. After arriving at the event, they both remained active on social media. As fans may have seen, Sandoval and Madix traveled to the Barker Hangar in a private party bus with their co-stars.

Once they hit the red carpet, the two posed separately, with Sandoval showing off a silver sparkling turtle neck shirt with a black blazer and black pants and Madix smiling for the cameras in a puffy-sleeved pink minidress and high heels.

In true form, Sandoval styled his hair high with gel as Madix pulled hers back into a ponytail and highlighted a pair of flashy, dangling earrings.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ariana Madix attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor and Cartwright, who are also one of the main couples of the series, posed with and without one another on the red carpet as well but were not seen taking photos with Sandoval and Madix.

Although Sandoval and Taylor haven’t been on the best of terms in recent months, with Taylor admittedly blocking Sandoval on social media for unknown reasons, the two men did travel to the awards show together in a party bus with the rest of their co-stars. They were also seen sitting at the same table during the event.

While Vanderpump Rules has been nominated for Best Reality Show on a number of occasions at the People’s Choice Awards, they have yet to win. Instead, they continue to come up short against E! Network’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently airing its 17th season.

Other nominees for the Best Reality Show included Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Queer Eye, Bachelor in Paradise, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. As fans may know, Vanderpump Rules is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.