Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Risks Everything For His Family

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week November 11 through 15, brings chaos to Genoa City as Adam tries to be a hero during a hostage situation at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Plus, Ashley gives Theo a life-changing opportunity, and Chance finally meets his lawyer Amanda Sinclair.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns home, and she meets her newly discovered nephew, Theo (Tyler Johnson). It looks like Ashley and Theo connect over their shared experiences as outsiders in the Abbott/Mergeron family. They both know how it feels to find out surprising family news as adults too. After they bond over their life stories and shared disappointments, Ashley gives Theo the offer of a lifetime. She asks her new nephew to come and work for her — in Paris. With Theo struggling right now in business, it will be a tough offer for him to turn down. However, he might not be willing to leave Genoa City no matter how good Ashley’s proposal is. After all, he is dating Summer (Hunter King), and the rest of his new family lives there.

Meanwhile, Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) finally meets his lawyer, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). There’s just one problem, though. Chance didn’t hire her. He burst into Amanda’s room last week and promptly punched Cane (Daniel Goddard). Now when Amanda and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) come in on the aftermath, Chance appears to know exactly who he’s talking to.

Loading...

It looks like Chance has more to do in Genoa City, though, than hunt down Amanda and figure out what is going on with Katherine Chancellor’s will. He also has some connection to the big situation going on with Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). When Simon gets the hint that something big is going down and it’s related to him, he takes some hasty action that leaves Chelsea, Adam (Mark Grossman), Connor (Judah Mackey), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) in mortal danger.

Adam tells Simon in no uncertain terms that he will not leave the hotel without his family, and Simon calls his bluff. He says if Adam plans to be the hero, then he will shoot him. Simon reaches for a gun as things threaten to boil over with the hostage situation. Simon is not about to give up on his hopes of getting his money from Chelsea and leaving Genoa City. Chance and other federal agents showing up have thrown a kink into his plan, and now he’s holding out hope that he can still scam his way out of the situation.