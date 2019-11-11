Kylie Jenner And Sofia Richie Turn Into Grown-Up Disney Princesses For Revealing Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie turned into very grown-up Disney princesses for Halloween, and now their fans on Instagram are getting an up-close glimpse of the revealing costumes.

Though the costume-wearing holiday was more than a week ago, Kylie and Sofia’s pal Anastasia Karanikolaou just took to Instagram on Sunday late afternoon to share a picture of Kylie’s entire crew donning some very racy princess costumes to celebrate. The picture showed Kylie as Princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid, wearing a green skirt made to look like a mermaid’s tail, showing off plenty of leg in the process. Kylie added a clam shell bra and a bright red wig to complete the look.

Sofia turned into Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, though the long and flowing dress that the princess wore in the iconic animated feature was quite a bit shorter — and much more form-fitting — on Sofia. The rest of their crew got into the spirit as well — with Victoria Villarroel dressing as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Yris Palmer dressing as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. All of the costumes left little to the imagination, with the fit and well-proportioned crew showing off plenty of skin as they lined up for the shot.

Pictures of Kylie rocking her Ariel costume had already been floating around social media for several days, but the post shared by Karanikolaou was the closest glimpse of the entire crew together in their costumes. It was a big hit, getting more than 700,000 likes in just a few hours.

As The Inquisitr noted, fans also went wild for the first snaps Kylie shared of her Ariel costume back in late October. She had actually worn the costume for some pre-Halloween festivities, and shared the snap early on Halloween day. The post racked up more than 10 million likes and all kinds of supportive comments, with even Kylie’s sisters impressed by her get-up.

“Wow wow wow!!!!!!!! I’m here for you and this and that,” older sister Khloe Kardashian wrote.

“You killed this look,” wrote Instagram model Dolly Castro, adding a heart eyes emoji before adding, “it’s perfect.”

Loading...

Kylie had actually shared a series of other Halloween posts as she apparently had a different costume for every party, though the Princess Ariel costume seemed to get the biggest reaction from fans — especially now that they get to see the entire crew together in their Disney princess ensembles.