Chrissy Teigen Jokes That Sharon Osbourne Is Being Paid To Bash John Legend’s ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Remake

Chrissy Teigen is cool with song lyrics being changed, including those written by her husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen used the power of humor to defend husband John Legend when she was asked about one of the many criticisms of his remake of the popular holiday tune “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” During a Sunday night interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chrissy responded to The Talk host Sharon Osbourne’s airing of grievances over John’s updated version of the seasonal song, which he recorded with country singer Kelly Clarkson.

John Legend and co-writer Natasha Rothwell rewrote the somewhat divisive lyrics of the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” duet to make it sound a little less like the male singer is trying to coerce a potentially unwilling female partner to hop into bed with him, and a lot of people are unhappy about this. During a recent episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne slammed the decision to remake the 1944 tune penned by songwriter Frank Loesser, calling John’s updated version “ridiculous” and accusing him of altering perfectly innocent lyrics.

Chrissy Teigen didn’t fire back at Sharon Osbourne when given the opportunity to. Instead, she said that Sharon was simply doing what she was getting paid to do on The Talk when she went on a rant about the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” remake.

“Sharon’s always going to have something to say, it’s her job,” Chrissy said.

“I remember those days of getting to talk sh*t for money. It’s very fun.”

Chrissy Teigen was likely referencing her stint appearing on FABLife. She was a co-host on the daytime talk show, which featured a panel format that was similar to that of The Talk, from 2015 to 2016.

John Legend’s lyrical addition to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” that Sharon Osbourne seemingly had the biggest issue with was the line “It’s your body, and your choice,” which she misremembered as “Your mind and your body.”

Sharon also suggested that John Legend wouldn’t be happy if someone rewrote one of his songs with different lyrics. However, Entertainment Tonight pointed out that this has already happened. His song “All of Me” was included on a KIDZ BOP album, and the lyric “Love your curves and all your edges” was seemingly deemed too racy for children. It was replaced by the words “All your words and all your edges.”

“I mean, it makes sense,” Teigen said of the slight alteration. “I’m obviously down for a lyric change.”

This isn’t the first time Chrissy Teigen has issued a humorous response to the backlash against John Legend and Kelly Clarkson’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” remake. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she joked that John and Kelly have burned all original versions of the song in response to a tweet suggesting that people who don’t like the remake simply shouldn’t listen to it.