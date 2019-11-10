Tori Spelling Releases Trailer For New Web Show, ‘Tori Tried And True’: ‘I’m An Oversharer’

On the heels of the 'BH90210' cancellation, the mom-of-five introduces a new reality show.

Tori Spelling has a new show in the works. On the heels of the cancellation of the buzzy BH90210 reboot, the daughter of late TV mogul Aaron Spelling has announced her brand new web series, “Tori Tried and True.”

Spelling, 46, has released the first trailer for her upcoming web show, and it will be a must-see for fans of the actress and author. In the teaser, Spelling promises fans she will share everything that she loves about “everything” and will guide them toward things she thinks are “awesome.”

The busy mom and businesswoman, who in the past has starred in multiple shows with her husband, Dean McDermott, noted, “I’m an oversharer, I think you know that.”

Spelling, who has five kids with McDermott — Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2 — will review and recommend an array of products and services on the weekly series. Based on the trailer, Dean, the kids, and the family dog will appear on the show, which can be watched on YouTube, Facebook Watch, and Instagram starting November 15.

In the “Tori Tried and True” trailer, Spelling is shown decorating a cake with daughter Stella, kissing a pair of favorite cowboy boots, and opening up a bottle of wine for mommy time. She also teases that many problems can be solved with a glue gun.

In the comments section to an Instagram post about “Tori Tried and True,” fans seemed excited to get an inside look at the star’s family life on her new series.

“Oh new show with you and Dean?? Yay yay,” one fan wrote.

“So happy 2 be getting my Tori fix one way or another!!!” another added.

“Curious for your favorite go-to’s as well as having a glimpse inside your life, family & more,” a third fan told Tori.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t wait. This is so fun, perfect timing, Tori,” another wrote.

Spelling’s return to a reality TV format comes a few days after she teased that the canceled BH90210 — a revival series which reunited her with her 1990s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars — could return in another incarnation despite Fox’s cancellation. If the reboot doesn’t get a Season 2 pickup, Tori’s superfans are at least covered with “Tori Tried and True.”

In the past, Spelling starred in the reality shows Tori and Dean: Inn Love, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, and the raw True Tori, which followed the couple in the aftermath of McDermott’s alleged extramarital affair.

More recently, Spelling appeared on the first season of the wacky Fox talent show, The Masked Singer.