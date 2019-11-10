WWE Spoilers: Title Match, Big Confession, And Seth Rollins’ Teammates Revealed On ‘Raw’

The build-up for 'Survivor Series' is set to continue this week on 'Monday Night Raw.'

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will have some big matches, but WWE is still working on the buildup for Survivor Series. One of the biggest pay-per-views of each year is just a couple of weeks away, and this week’s shows will continue to create the card that fans want to see. Seth Rollins has been named as the captain of the team for Raw, but who will he carefully select to head into battle with him?

The official website of WWE released this week’s preview, which includes some earth-shattering things to come. There will be a big title match on Monday evening, but the “shocking confession” may take over the focus of everyone tuning in to the USA Network.

Seth Rollins named first member of Team Raw ahead of Survivor Series

Quietly, Seth Rollins was named the captain of the team for Monday Night Raw, but who will team with him? Rollins has some big choices ahead of him and needs to figure out who are the best superstars to head into the pay-per-view at his side.

It looks like this will be another Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series with Team Raw facing off against teams from both Friday Night SmackDown and NXT. Those teams will also likely be announced this week.

Becky Lynch to open Raw and address upcoming Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series

At Survivor Series, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will face off against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. “The Man” is going to kick off the red brand on Monday night and let her opponents know what is waiting for them in two weeks.

The Kabuki Warriors will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Loading...

With a new attitude, the Kabuki Warriors have continued to take down any challengers that step in their paths. It is not known who is willing to step up next and challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, but there will be a match on Monday Night Raw.

No matter what, the Kabuki Warriors are ready to defend their belts and they don’t care who it is against.

Lana is set to unveil a shocking confession on Raw

Over the last few weeks, it has been revealed that Lana has left Rusev in the lurch and chosen to side with Bobby Lashley. While it appears as if the new relationship is heating up, Lana’s shocking confession on Monday Night Raw could take this entire angle to another level.