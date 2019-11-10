Carrie Underwood Wishes Miranda Lambert A Happy Birthday In Fashionable Throwback Pic

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram on November 10 to wish her pal, Miranda Lambert, a happy 36th birthday. The country crooner, who is also 36-years-old, uploaded a nostalgic throwback picture that harkened back to the 2014 CMTs, during which time the pair performed a duet of their hit, “Somethin’ Bad.”

Both blondes were gussied up for the awards show, with Carrie wearing a pretty printed gown while Miranda rocked a glitzy mini-dress. Each made the best-dressed lists for her sartorial statement, according to Sounds Like Nashville.

“Miranda wow-ed once again in a sparkly Celia Kritharioti mini dress. She’s never looked better! Carrie.. always gets it right! Her floral Roberto Cavalli gown showed off her killer legs. Stunning!”

For their red carpet money shot, Miranda slipped her arm around Carrie’s waist as both artists smiled wide for the camera. Both women rocked provocative necklines. Miranda’s fancy frock featured a deep plunge, allowing her décolletage to be on show. Carrie’s gown sported a unique halter top that split the fabric around her chest, putting a sliver of the singer’s skin front and center.

Carrie accessorized her ensemble with large double-hoop gold earrings while Miranda opted for a more dainty pair. Both warblers carried clutch purses and wore strappy stilettos. Both also sported belts, but Carrie’s was made of fabric that matched her dress and Miranda’s was made of metal and contrasted against her white frock. Carrie wore her hair down and wavy. Miranda’s light-colored strands were teased on the top of her head with wisps of her locks falling down each side of her face.

Both women opted for statement makeup. Carrie’s brows were darkened and groomed and her lips had been painted in a natural color. Miranda also chose a natural shade, but her lips were a bit lighter than Carrie’s. The two singers wore black liner, but Miranda’s application was more exaggerated than Carrie’s since the birthday girl sported wings.

Among Carrie’s 9.1 million Instagram followers, more than 160,000 people liked the post of the two women while 682 people added comments to the upload.

“Wow!! Two gorgeous and amazing singers!” stated one Instagram user, who added a double-heart emoji and a party-cup emoji.

Loading...

“SHEROS,” remarked a second fan.

“Sweet friendship, I love the both of y’all very much!” said a third follower, who added a two-heart emoji.

“Queen supporting queen,” said yet another admirer.

The last comment was especially poignant on Miranda’s birthday since, only a few days ago, the tables were turned. On November 7, Miranda vigorously supported Carrie on Instagram for 2019 CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year. The “Little Red Wagon” singer said she wants her fellow country superstar to win the prestigious prize “not because she’s a woman but because she deserves it.”