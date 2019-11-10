Kim Kardashian Steps Out In NYC Wearing Tight Leather Pants And Boots To Support Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently shared photos time in New York City with Kanye West

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the Fast Company Innovation Festival in the city and decided to rock a cozy and chic look. The first slide of the post shows Kardashian wearing tight, black leather pants, which she styled with brown and black sneakers. The shoes allowed Kardashian’s legs to elongate as she showed off her pants. She is also rocking a brown bodysuit in the photo which shows off her curves. Kardashian then added a black leather coat to the look, which has fur in the linings of the coat.

For her beauty look, Kardashian’s brown hair is styled in waves with a center part and she is wearing minimal makeup. She decided not to add any accessories to the look, only showing off a silver ring. As she is photographed walking, she is seen with her iPhone in one hand, which has a black case. Her other hand is tucked under the coat in the photo.

At the time of writing, the photo of Kardashian received more than 460,000 likes. The post also received more than 2,000 comments under her post.

“THIS is your Style KIM,” one follower shared.

“Looking like an 18yr old,” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another follower wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

Loading...

In her caption, Kardashian shared that the photo credit for the post goes to The Hapa Blonde. The photographer was the first one to post Kardashian’s cozy NYC look, and also posted a photo of Kanye West leaving the building. The couple were both in attendance for the event, and according to WWD, Kardashian didn’t stay long for the event. The entrepreneur reportedly slid into the first row while her husband was speaking. She was also reportedly Instagramming the event as she watched her husband in the audience. During the talk, the rapper discussed several topics, including his Yeezy line and his decision to run for president in 2024. The rapper has hinted that he would run in the past, but used his interview at the festival to confirm his plans.

Kardashian and West have seemingly been making time for each other throughout their busy schedules. The pair’s outing comes the same week that Kardashian is reportedly thinking about having more children with the rapper. The couple currently has four children-North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1 and Psalm, 5 months. West has said that he wants to have seven children in total.