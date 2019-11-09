Gwen Stefani Stuns In Fishnets, Thigh-High Boots, And Tiny Hot Pants For Christmas Performance

Gwen Stefani performed some of her Christmas songs for an iHeart Radio LIVE show.

Gwen Stefani kicked off her Christmas celebrations early with a live special performance of some of her holiday hits. On Friday, the No Doubt frontwoman took to the stage at the iHeart Theater in Los Angeles, and she was all decked out in an eye-catching outfit that was seemingly inspired by a popular Christmas character.

As reported by KOST 103.5, Gwen’s mini Christmas concert included intimate performances of songs from her 2017 Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The “Don’t Speak” singer made sure to wear an ensemble that captured the holiday spirit, but she also stayed true to her edgy sense of style. Her outfit included a pair of tiny black hot pants decorated with red and gold stripes. They also featured an unusual half-skirt of sorts constructed out of gold fabric and a black fur-like material. Gwen wore these festive bottoms over a pair of black fishnet stockings.

Gwen also rocked a shiny black top, which was mostly covered up by her stylish outerwear. Her jacket was a military-style red velvet coat with gold embellishments. It closely resembled the top half of the uniform worn by the wooden toy soldier in the popular holiday-themed ballet, The Nutcracker. Gwen completed her ensemble with a pair of black thigh-high boots. She wore her platinum blond hair down, and she sported her signature red lip and dark eye makeup.

In a video shared on the KOST 103.5 Instagram page, Gwen Stefani is showing off her unique holiday style while she performs her original Christmas song “Cheer for the Elves.” She’s joined by a group of backup dancers wearing red and gold outfits that complement her look.

While she was at the iHeart Theater spreading holiday cheer, Gwen Stefani took part in a Q&A with radio host Ellen K. She revealed that “All I Want for Christmas” singer Mariah Carey was responsible for her desire to create a holiday album.

“It was my fantasy to be Mariah Carey basically when I grew up,” Gwen said.

At 49-years-old, Mariah is actually one year younger than Gwen, who celebrated her 50th birthday last month. However, Mariah’s first Christmas album was released over two decades before the “Hollaback Girl” singer recorded You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Gwen also talked about the magical moment that she conjured up the first song that she wrote for her Christmas album, “Christmas Eve.” According to Gwen, she was out for a run when suddenly, the tune’s entire chorus and lyrics just popped into her head. Eventually, she had enough holiday songs for an entire album, and now she couldn’t be more thrilled that fans are listening to her voice as they celebrate the holiday season.

“Christmas for me is a magical time of the year,” Gwen said. “To be able to be a musical part of people’s tradition and apart [sic] of their holiday and their joy in their house, with the songs that I wrote is just my fantasy.”