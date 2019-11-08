WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Addresses Entire Roster Over Saudi Arabia Travel Issues, Superstars Called Out

Vince McMahon wanted to put the Saudi Arabia rumors to bed.

After last week’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, a lot of WWE superstars were stranded there for nearly 24 hours due to travel issues and many rumors started. There were reports of mechanical issues, flight problems, and it escalated from there to even talks of people being held hostage. Vince McMahon decided to address his superstars and put everything to rest once and for all, but that included some people being called out for their public comments.

Vince McMahon and a few others left Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel by hopping on private planes and flying home. The majority of the roster, as well as many staff and production members, were stuck in limbo and didn’t get back to the United States for two days.

Earlier this week, Vince McMahon held a backstage meeting to address the travel situation that took place in Saudi Arabia. Wrestling Inc. reported that Vince once again confirmed there were no issues between WWE and Saudi Arabia officials, and that mechanical problems really were the reason for the delays.

Vince opened the floor to field questions about the situation, but no-one chose to ask any. It is believed that superstars kept their mouths shut because they felt being negative about it all wouldn’t help anything whatsoever.

Randy Orton made a joke about it, and Vince responded by asking, “Anybody else want to just kiss my a**?” After that, though, things became a bit tense in the room as it was time to address the negative comments issued on social media and Karl Anderson was pinpointed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some superstars spoke out publicly and not in a very positive way about the travel problems. Some voiced their displeasure in the delays and others came right out to question what was going on.

Karl Anderson, a member of The O.C., tweeted out asking who would step up at Monday Night Raw to be a leader for the people in the back.

Looking forward to seeing who the locker room leader is on Monday..

❤️ — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) November 3, 2019

Anderson continued by saying that he would never return to Saudi Arabia for any amount of money, but then joked about getting a new pool. His wife also commented and said they could get a new house, but she didn’t want her husband “being held hostage” again while she was home worrying.

Triple H called out Anderson for his comments, but the Raw superstar didn’t say much in return. AJ Styles, Rusev, and a couple of others spoke out during the meeting, but nothing in much of a negative manner at all.

This trip to Saudi Arabia did not end well for many of those in WWE, but Vince McMahon was ready for it to come to an end. With the company having a long-term agreement with “The Kingdom,” they will be going back a lot over the next decade and bringing its roster.