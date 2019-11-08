WWE Spoilers: Huge Stable Could Appear On ‘SmackDown’ To Continue Invasion Storyline

This is a great way for WWE to combine all of its brands around the world.

Over the course of the last week, WWE has watched all of its brands mingle with one another as Survivor Series draws near. The battle for brand supremacy will come full circle when Monday Night Raw faces off against Friday Night SmackDown and NXT at the big pay-per-view. Tonight on the blue brand, it appears as if the invasion angle is going to be continued in an awesome way as a huge stable is rumored to appear.

In the past week, NXT superstars have appeared on both Raw and SmackDown to show that they are no longer considered less than the main roster. On Wednesday night, The O.C. showed up on NXT and let it be known that the red brand wasn’t backing down from anyone.

The preview for this week’s Friday Night SmackDown reveals a huge show is planned, but there is nothing said about interference from other brands. Of course, WWE is playing it up as if they don’t know when superstars are going to jump brands and attack others from another show.

WWE has flown over to the United Kingdom to tape episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, and it has led to interesting rumors. According to PW Insider, there is a chance that a popular stable from NXT UK could appear and continue the invasion storyline this week.

All four members of the stable Imperium have been brought in and are already at the Manchester Arena where Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw will be taped. On Friday, both shows are being recorded in a double taping that will begin around 1 p.m. Eastern.

Imperium is a very strong faction that is a part of the NXT UK brand and consists of WWE UK champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Alexander Wolfe, and Marcel Barthel. They have run dominant in the brand since coming together and are incredibly popular in the United Kingdom.

As of this time, there is no word on Imperium appearing on Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, or both shows. By the end of the day, it will be known where the stable keeps the invasion angle going as WWE heads into Survivor Series.

Up until now, WWE hasn’t mentioned that NXT UK is going to be a part of Survivor Series, but it does make sense to have them in on the invasion. This is the perfect time for the promotion to head to England as it allows for almost all of WWE’s roster to get involved in this huge storyline, and Imperium is the perfect stable to keep it going.