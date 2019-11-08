‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Revealed How Her Kids Were Feeling About Italy Trip Before Reuniting With Joe

The girls weren't excited about their long flights.

Teresa Giudice and her children arrived in Italy earlier this week to reunite with their husband and father, Joe Giudice, but before the happy family event took place, the children were not thrilled about their travel schedule.

On November 7, Hollywood Life revealed that Teresa chronicled her journey to Italy with their kids in a video shared by Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish. She revealed that, after two different flights, she and the children — including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, and Audriana, 10 — would then embark on a long drive to their final destination of Sala Consilina.

“We fly to Milan and then from Milan we’re taking a connecting flight to Naples. And then when we get to Naples we’re driving to Sala Consilina,” Teresa explained to the girls as they sat in a restaurant at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Since being released from ICE custody on October 11, Joe has been living with his mother, Filomena Giudice, in the small town of Sala Consilina. As fans will recall, Joe was taken into ICE custody in March after being released from prison in Pennsylvania because months prior to that transition, he had been ordered to be deported.

While Joe is currently fighting back against his impending deportation, he has not yet received a final ruling on his appeal.

After Teresa explained their travel plans to her children, her youngest daughter, Audriana, was heard complaining that they would not be touching ground for 10 hours.

Despite having a long trip ahead of them, the girls were understandably excited about seeing their father. Gia and Milania shared posts on their Instagram pages that included messages about the upcoming reunion with their father.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this month that Teresa and her children were feeling anxious ahead of their Italy trip to see Joe.

“Teresa and the girls will head to Italy next week to reunite with Joe and there are so many emotions surrounding it. The girls are excited and anxious as are Teresa and Joe who haven’t been able to physically touch one another since Joe was transferred to ICE in March,” an unnamed source revealed.

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years and have not yet decided whether or not they will stay married if he is ultimately deported from the U.S. and forced to stay in Italy with his family.