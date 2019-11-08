Kanye West Is Serious About Running For President In 2024, ‘Fox & Friends’ Crew Seems Supportive

'Look, when our current president announced he was running, a lot of people laughed too,' said host Ainsley Earhardt.

Kanye West told a crowd Thursday night that he’s serious about running for president in 2024, and on “Fox & Friends” this morning, the crew seemed to support the idea.

As Fox News reports, West has mentioned the idea of someday running for president multiple times in his life and career, with the public taking him serious to varying degrees. The first time he announced his likely intention to run for POTUS was back in 2016, according to Hype Beast, when he told the crowd at the VMA Vanguard Awards that he intended to run for president in 2020.

In keeping with the theme of looking four years into the future for his presidential runs, West told the crowd at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival on Thursday that he’s set his sights on a 2024 presidential bid. At first, the incredulous audience laughed thinking Kanye was making a joke. But, he said he was serious.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would create so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” he said.

He also told the crowd that some people might think he’s crazy, but that one in three African Americans are in jail, and that “all the celebrities” are in jail.

On Friday’s edition of Fox & Friends, the crew seemed supportive of the idea of West becoming POTUS.

In the past, at least one other celebrity has announced a run for presidency amid derisive laughter, and look what happened, host Ainsley Earhardt pointed out.

“When our current president announced he was running, a lot of people laughed too,” Earhardt said.

Further, Earhardt claimed that West is a “strong Christian” and that he would get the support of the black community. She also pointed to West’s hemp farm in Wyoming, which she said was evidence that West was all-in on creating jobs.

Host Pete Hegseth also addressed the crowd’s laughter.

“[Kanye is] gonna be the kind of person the media laughs at, the elites laugh at, but he gets the last laugh when Americans resonate with what he has to say,” Hegseth said.

So why is West looking to 2024 and not 2020? It’s not clear why, but it bears noting that, if Donald Trump wins reelection in 2020, he’d theoretically serve four more years, at which time he wouldn’t be allowed to run again. Kanye, for his part, seems to be a big fan of Trump: in 2018, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, West raised eyebrows when he visited Trump in the Oval Office while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.