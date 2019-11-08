Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s Stepping Back From ‘KUWTK’ To Focus On Her Children

Kourtney Kardashian says she is stepping back from her family’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians to focus on her children Mason, Reign, and Penelope with former partner Scott Disick.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star assured fans that she is not permanently leaving the series.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” said Kourtney to ET in a sitdown with sisters Kim and Khloe. “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

Kourtney announced that a further explanation as to why she is scaling back her time on the show will be explored during Season 18 of the series, which the family is currently filming.

Sister Kim commented on her big sister’s absence from the show in the ET interview, remarking that everyone “loves” Kourtney and will “miss” her and called the show a “revolving door” for which there will always be a window of opportunity open for her to return.

Kourtney’s break comes on the heels of recent difficulties she and Scott have experienced with their daughter this past year.

This season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired several scenes related to the difficulties the reality star has had to face regarding the behavior of her daughter, Penelope. The information included the admission that the young girl scratched her nanny’s face.

“I think P can be out of control, I think she almost blacks out and does these wild things,” admitted Kourtney of her daughter.

Kris Jenner then said to Kourtney of her child’s behavior, “This is so much more serious then I think you realize. I had six kids. Not one time in my entire life did anyone ever have a complaint like this.”

Shortly thereafter, Scott, Kourtney, Kris, Kim and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble discussed the situation in more detail. Corey revealed to both Kourtney and Scott that if Penelope ever scratched him he would “whoop her a**.”

Although Kris Jenner tried to diffuse her boyfriend’s comments and assure both her daughter and Scott that Corey would never hurt Penelope, Kourtney stated that Corey would never be allowed to be alone with her children. A clip from the tense scene between the family members can be seen below.

Prior to her surprising announcement, there have been a few times over the past several seasons of the family’s E! reality series in which Kourtney has wondered aloud whether or not she should continue working on the series. She has never taken steps to move out of the KUWTK spotlight until now.

Two other members of the Kardashian family have also taken a step back from filming more than 17 seasons of the family’s reality series.

Bruce Jenner, who transitioned into Caitlyn Jenner, no longer appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, since her divorce from Kris Jenner. Robert Kardashian Jr. rarely appears on the show after gaining a lot of weight and feeling uncomfortable with his appearance, reported People Magazine.