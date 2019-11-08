Carrie Underwood Talks About The CMA Awards And Her Mom Trying To ‘Upstage’ Her During ‘GMA’ Appearance

During her appearance on 'Good Morning America,' Carrie Underwood talked about her mom rapping and what fans can expect when she hosts the CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood had a lot to say about hosting the 53rd annual CMA Awards during her Friday appearance on Good Morning America.

The 36-year-old singer will be hosting the awards ceremony for the 12th consecutive year, but this time she won’t be joined by usual co-host Brad Praisley. Instead, living legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will help Carrie keep the audience entertained while some of their fellow singers are celebrated for their contributions to country music. During her Good Morning America interview, one of the first topics that came up was the numerous outfits that she and her stylish co-hosts will be wearing on the show.

“Between me and Dolly and Reba, can you imagine the changes and the fringe and the rhinestones and the hair, all of it?” Carrie said. “It’ll be amazing.”

While Carrie and Brad often delighted audiences with their jokes and playful banter, Carrie said that the tone of this year’s CMA Awards ceremony is going to be “very heartfelt and sincere.”

However, she also said that there will be some “fun moments.”

She revealed that the show is going to serve as a tribute to the female legends of country music, but it’s also going to look to the future. Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and nearly half a dozen other beloved female country music stars will perform a medley of songs. Their performance will span multiple decades of music.

While Carrie had plenty to say about Reba and Dolly during her interview, she also talked about another influential woman in her life: her mom, Carole. She specifically spoke about her mother joining her onstage during one of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” concerts. The Inquisitr previously shared a video of Carole rapping Ludacris’ verse in Carrie’s song “The Champion.”

Carrie revealed that her mom has “always been a performer, of sorts,” but Carole didn’t rely on her natural talent to carry her through her performance of “The Champion.”

According to Carrie, she “practiced every day.”

“She was into it, for sure,” Carrie said. “She was trying to upstage me.”

While Carole and Carrie might share the same blood, the “Cry Pretty” singer talked about how she considers country music to be the best musical genre. She said that everyone acts like family by being so “loving and encouraging.”

Carrie also said she hopes that other young women will be inspired to become members of the country music family when they see her on stage alongside Dolly and Reba.

“I want girls to be out watching this at home and getting inspired and thinking, ‘I can do that, too, and I want to be a part of that.’ Come on!”

The CMA Awards air November 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.