Janet Jackson Surprises Fans With New Dark Hair & They Can’t Get Enough

Janet Jackson has not only been surprising her followers with new content every day but has also dyed her hair.

The “When I Think of You” chart-topper shared two new photos of herself to Instagram which saw her sporting a new look. Jackson has kept her long signature curly hair but dyed them black.

In the first image of Janet debuting her new image, she flashes her million-dollar smile directly to the camera. She appears to be really happy while wearing a long sleeve black garment. She applies a glossy lip and shows off her pearly whites in the portrait shot.

She credits her makeup artist, Preston, and photographer, Solaiman Fazel, by tagging them in the image.

For her caption, she writes “Surprise” adding a black heart emoji.

A couple of hours later, Jackson posted another picture of herself that is more close-up. She sparks a subtle smile to the camera lens in the same outfit and location. She tags her makeup artist and photographer again, letting her followers know who is the team behind her content.

She geotags both photos as Perth, Australia, as she is opening her Oceania leg of the tour at the HFK Park. She will continue across the continent visiting cities including Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland as part of an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019.”

Unsurprisingly, Janet’s new look has created some buzz on her account. Her posts have racked up thousands of likes and comments from fans who adore the dark hair.

“Yesssssssssss this is the hair we want!!!” one user wrote.

“I love the black hair! You look amazing in any color hair though,” another shared.

“That new DO!! Girl, you’re leaving 2019 with a BANG! Australia is getting the goods!!” a third fan remarked.

“Wow!!!! Beautiful! You look good in black….. bring back Rhythm Nation!” a fourth follower commented.

Over the years, Jackson has sported numerous hairstyles. Her iconic Rhythm Nation era saw her sporting shoulder-length black hair which might be why she has opted for the same color back. Her recent tour is in honor of the record turning 30-years-old.

Her big curly hair seems to be her trademark at the moment. While she was performing in her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater earlier this year, she was showing off her versatility by rocking it fiery red.

As seen on her latest tour poster, she also rocked the same hairstyle in a light brown color, proving to be a chameleon.