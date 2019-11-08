‘Vikings’ Season 6 Theory: Lagertha Will Become A Valkyrie

A new clip for Season 6 of 'Vikings' introduces a character called Valkyrie and fans are wondering if Lagertha could become a Valkyrie as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new clip has dropped regarding Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. In it, a new character called Valkyrie is introduced and, already, there is a theory that sees Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) become one of the mythical Valkyries.

As the Daily Express points out, the Valkyries are a group of mythical women mentioned in the Viking Sagas that a closely identified with war and death. These women descend on the battleground and select fierce warriors to accompany them back to Valhalla. Here, they join the army that is being gathered in order to fight in the Viking end times called Ragnarok.

The Valkyries are known to reside not only in Valhalla with Odin and the other gods but can also live among the Vikings and even have relationships with human men. However, these relationships usually end badly for all involved.

In the latest trailer for the final season of Vikings, a woman introduced herself as Valkyrie and then goes on to describe who she is, indicating that she is, in fact, one of these mythical women from Norse mythology.

“I go by many names,” she says. “Valkyrie, Chooser of the Slain, the Angel of Death.”

During the clip, images of Lagertha are shown and it appears, at times, that Valkyrie is actually talking to Lagertha.

“For the chosen, the end is near,” Valkyrie says as an image of Lagertha appears, indicating that Valkyrie might be referencing Lagertha here.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

Loading...

Over five seasons of Vikings, many fans have wondered if Lagertha is actually a Valkyrie. After all, not only has the character long been associated with war and is considered a famous shieldmaiden but her relationships have all burned brightly before failing dismally. In addition, many fans also comment on the fact that although Lagertha is old, she does not appear so and is still capable of fighting, indicating that she must have some sort of mythical powers.

In fact, even the Viking saga that features Lagertha might actually refer to her as a Valkyrie according to Viking expert, Judith Jesch, in her book Women in the Viking Age. This has led many viewers to wonder if maybe Lagertha is a Valkyrie, or whether she will become one at some point in the TV series. Of course, until Vikings airs in December, it remains unknown whether Lagertha is — or will become — a fierce Valkyrie.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season, but Michael Hirst is currently in negotiations for a spinoff series based on other characters from the Viking sagas.