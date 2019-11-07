Dayna Kathan Makes Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Role Official On Instagram Ahead Of Season 8

Dayna Kathan shared her official cast photo on Thursday.

Dayna Kathan has joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for the series’ upcoming eighth season.

On Thursday, after Bravo TV released the first look at the new episodes, Kathan took to her Instagram page, where she confirmed that she will be a part of the new season by sharing her official cast photo with her fans and followers.

“There’s a first time for everything,” Kathan wrote in the caption of her November 7 photo.

While Kathan was first rumored to be a part of the series earlier this year when she was spotted with the cast on a number of occasions as they filmed Season 8, news of her full-time role on the show wasn’t confirmed by Bravo TV until today.

Following Kathan’s Instagram post, several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars reacted to her photo.

“There she is!” Ariana Madix replied.

“YES,” added Stassi Schroeder.

James Kennedy also weighed in.

“Oh my gaaaaaawd! IT’S REALLY GOIN DOWN!” he said.

Throughout the past several months, Kathan has proved that she is quite close to the cast of Vanderpump Rules by sharing a number of photos with them. Kathan even shared a photo of herself, Lala Kent, and Stassi Schroeder, attending the one-year anniversary party of TomTom in August. They were celebrating Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s West Hollywood restaurant.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent shared the photo above on her Instagram page in July and suggested that Kathan had been added to the Vanderpump Rules cast in the caption of her post. However, after telling her fans and followers that she, Kathan, and Madix were “two OG’s” and a “new bad b****,” Kent suspiciously deleted the post.

In addition to fans meeting Kathan on the new season of Vanderpump Rules, viewers will also be seeing a number of other new cast members, including TomTom manager Max Boyens and SUR Restaurant employees Danica Dow and Brett Caprioni. Charli Burnett has also joined the cast, but it has not yet been confirmed whether or not she works at one of the restaurants featured on the show.

News of the new cast members comes on the heels of reports regarding the recent moves of a number of the series’ longtime stars. These include Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix, all of whom moved to The Valley after wrapping production on Season 7.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres on January 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.