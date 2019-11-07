Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Ashley Makes An Intriguing Proposition To Theo

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley returns to Genoa City with a big offer for her new nephew, Theo. However, Ashley’s proposition comes with a twist that Theo might not be able to handle.

Recently, Theo (Tyler Johnson) has met an overwhelming number of new family members. He now has Kyle (Michael Mealor), Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to count among his relatives. Of course, Kyle is not exactly welcoming his “frenemy” Theo into the family with open arms, but everybody else seems willing to give the newcomer the benefit of the doubt.

It’s all a significant change for him, and Theo is working to adjust to his newfound situation. He even called Summer (Hunter King) and asked her to come home and support him through the major life change. However, The Inquisitr previously reported that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to Genoa City soon, and Theo gets to meet his aunt. Theo actor, Tyler Johnson discussed the intriguing storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

Theo goes to the Abbott mansion to talk with Jack, and instead, he runs into Ashley, who is back in town.

“Theo is transfixed by Ashley. She is an enigma to him, and yet he can very much see himself in her,” Johnson revealed.

The two begin to talk, and Ashley tells Theo she gets him. Theo’s aunt explains how she’s always felt like an outsider to the Abbott family since she’s not really John Abbott’s daughter. Both Ashley and Theo’s dad, Eric Vanderway, were Dina’s (Marla Adams) children, but they don’t connect in the family the way Jack and Traci do. Ashley’s despair at her disconnection even prompted her to take revenge on her brother Jack last year.

Loading...

“The words don’t come easily, but there is an implicit understanding in their communication. She understands his search. He accepts her authority, which is new territory for Theo, like so much else at the moment,” said Johnson.

As they talk, Ashley offers Theo a job with Jabot, and it thrills him to get the opportunity. However, the job Ashley wants Theo to take would mean a big move to Paris, which would mean Theo and Summer have to make some decisions about their relationship. Plus, Theo would be away from the rest of the family he’s just now getting to know.

“Theo is in utter disbelief. His wildest dreams are coming true in terms of being seen and valued. He’s just not sure what to do.”