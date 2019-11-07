Solange Knowles Speaks Out After Being Accused Of Cheating On Alan Ferguson With Her Manager, John Boggard

Solange Knowles is addressing the allegations that she left her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Alan Ferguson, for her current manager.

The “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer used her Instagram page to address the rumors that she and her manager, John Boggard, were having an affair during her marriage to Ferguson. According to Page Six, reports about Solange’s infidelity began to surface shortly after she announced to her 4.1 million Instagram followers that she had decided to end her marriage. In her Instagram stories, the singer then posted a picture of a paparazzi photo of herself and Boggard walking outside. The two are both wearing casual attire, with Solange wearing sweat pants, a black and green graphic t-shirt, and sunglasses. Boggard, meanwhile, was wearing a white top and khaki pants.

In the post, Solange wrote in black lettering to confirm that she isn’t currently dating Boggard. She also took the opportunity to apologize to her manager for the rumors.

“Yo ty @onvacation [Boggard’s Instagram handle] for bein the best co-manager for 5 yrs. sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying. go back to enjoying ya vacation.”

According to the outlet, Boggard has yet to respond to the rumors. He is, though, seemingly in a relationship himself. The manager has been seen on Instagram with a woman by the name of Judith Joy. The two have taken several photos on vacation together in the past on both of their photo-sharing profiles.

Solange shocked her fans on Friday, November 1, by announcing that she was splitting up from Ferguson after five years of marriage and 11 years together. In her open Instagram post, the “Cranes in the Sky” songstress said that her decision to end her marriage was a part of her “spiritual and physical transition.” In her post, the artist refrained from placing blame on Ferguson and had nothing but kind words to say about the music video director.

“I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is,” Solange shared. “I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan nobody business) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Ferguson has yet to speak about his and Solange’s divorce publicly.