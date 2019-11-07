‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Theo And Kyle Beg Summer To Come Home

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, November 6, brings a welcome to the family party for Theo, an anniversary surprise for Mariah, and a surprising mission for Kevin and Chloe. Plus, Simon threatens Connor.

Jack (Peter Bergman) hosted a party to welcome Theo (Tyler Johnson) to their family, where Abby (Melissa Ordway), Traci (Beth Maitland), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Lola (Sasha Calle) showed up. Throughout the whole thing, Kyle continued to make snarky comments, and eventually, Lola got fed up and left the party in disgust. Ultimately, Kyle called up Summer (Hunter King) and asked her to return to take care of Theo. Later, Theo also called and left Summer a sweet message, letting her know he’s going through a lot and could use her help.

Elsewhere, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) dressed up as FBI agents, and they loudly asked Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) questions about Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise). Their act was supposed to intimidate the bad guy, but Simon remained unconcerned. When Chelsea told Simon about the FBI agents and how she lied for him, he showed her a picture he’d snapped of her son Connor (Judah Mackey). Simon told Chelsea Connor was at risk if she failed to give him his money. Because of Simon’s threat, Chelsea told Kevin and Chloe that “he burns” for his evildoing.

While all that happened, Abby worried something was going on with Chelsea and Simon, and Chelsea told her business partner to let her handle it. At the same time, their other partner, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), skulked around and observed everything, and it looked like Phyllis managed to put two and two together and figure out some of the details between Simon and Chelsea.

Loading...

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) helped Sharon (Sharon Case) study for an upcoming test. Sharon expressed her happiness over Mariah and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) relationship, and Mariah admitted that occasionally she didn’t hear from her girlfriend. Then, Mariah got a text from Tessa that Sharon saw. Tessa asked Mariah to go to The Grand Phoenix for the second part of their anniversary celebration, and Sharon told her daughter to go. Then, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up, and he ended up helping Sharon prepare for the exam. Sharon desperately wants to become a counselor, and Rey supported her in that endeavor.

Mariah arrived to see that Tessa set up a romantic suite, and they kissed and enjoyed celebrating their love again.