‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 5 Will See Negan Do Something He Has Never Done Before

Captured by the Whisperers, Negan will do something he has never done before in the next episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “What It Always Is”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 will feature Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his encounter with the Whisperers. TV Line, who has already watched the episode, reveals some very special details about the upcoming storyline.

Episode 4 saw Negan freed by someone within Alexandria after he accidentally killed someone while protecting Lydia (Cassady McClincy). As yet, this person has not been identified but viewers have many theories on who it might be. However, regardless of who it was and what their intent may be, Negan remained free for most of Episode 5. At the end of the episode, he was captured by the Whisperers, a group that has been antagonizing the communities for part of Season 9 and all of Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

Previews for Episode 6 offer the suggestion that Negan will try to join with the Whisperers. As for whether or not that is successful remains to be seen but TV Line has this to offer regarding Negan’s upcoming storyline.

“If you’re a fan of Negan, Sunday’s episode of the AMC drama is can’t-miss. Not only does the episode ‘Bonds’ reveal the highly entertaining way that the wannabe Whisperer reacts to being tested by Alpha, it features the stunning sight of the Saviors’ former leader doing something that he never before has. And it’s no exaggeration to say that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has rarely been more devilishly charming than he is here; he’s a hoot-and-a-half.”

TV Line won’t reveal what it actually is that Negan will do but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. Some suggest that he will eat a worm just like Lydia did. Or, maybe it will merely be a matter of Negan being quiet. In one of the promo clips for Episode 6, Beta (Ryan Hurst) approaches Negan about his ongoing chatter while he is traveling with the Whisperers through the woods.

“Noise, constant noise,” Beta says in the promo clip before threatening to slit Negan’s throat.

Other fans believe that it may have something to do with the comic book storyline on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based. However, without any extra knowledge, fans will just have to wait until Episode 5 airs on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”