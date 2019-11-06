‘House Of The Dragon’: George R. R. Martin Announces He Will Script Episodes, But Not Before Book Is Finished

George R. R. Martin promises fans he will finish writing 'Winds of Winter' before getting involved in scripts for HBO's 'House of the Dragon.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO made the shocking announcement recently to cancel the original Game of Thrones prequel series they had in development. After filming the pilot episode, the decision was made to shelve the whole concept and move onto another project. As a result of this, House of the Dragon was born and sent straight to series by HBO.

Already, viewers know that the new prequel series will be set hundreds of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original Game of Thrones series and will center on the spectacular rise and fall of House Targaryen. For book fans who have read author George R. R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, this will go a long way to explain the premise for the new HBO series.

Now, Martin has come forth on his blog to say that he will, potentially, be involved with some of the scripts for House of the Dragon.

“I expect to be involved in all of this to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game of Thrones,” Martin wrote.

However, he quickly assured fans that he would do that only after he had finished writing the next installment in the Game of Thrones book series.

“But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds [of Winter] remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an episode of House [of the Dragon].”

Winds of Winter is the next installment in Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series. It was originally expected that this book, which is sixth in the series, would be released well before HBO’s Game of Thrones caught up to it. However, that did not eventuate and HBO created their own version that may or may not spoil it for fans of the book series, which is expected to consist of seven books. A Dream of Spring will likely conclude the epic fantasy tale.

As Pop Culture points out, with the perpetual delays regarding the publication of Winds of Winter, fans are already concerned that House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO before the book is published.

As yet, no filming schedule or premiere date has been released by HBO for the 10-episode series, House of the Dragon.