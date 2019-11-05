‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Speaks Of Teresa Giudice’s Marriage To Joe Ahead Of Her Trip To Italy

What is she saying about her co-star's strained marriage?

Dolores Catania is weighing in on the current state of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice’s marriage to husband Joe Giudice.

As Teresa and her four children, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, Audriana, 10, prepare to leave their New Jersey home and head to Italy to visit their husband and father, Dolores spoke to the Hollywood Life Podcast about her thoughts on Teresa and Joe’s relationship and encouraged the two of them to “move on peacefully.”

“Life is so precious and time is the most important thing. You can’t get it back. You cannot. So [Teresa and Joe] should just be happy doing what they need to do,” she explained.

According to Dolores, life is too short to be unhappy. So, when she counsels women who are going through the process of splitting from her husbands and taking on a new life as single moms, she often asks them if they would be content spending more time in their marriages if they knew their time was limited.

Although Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years, Dolores doesn’t believe that they will be happy attempting to make things work, especially considering all that has happened between them over the past several years. As fans well know, Joe was ordered to be deported from the United States last year before his 41-month prison term was complete and years prior, Teresa did her own 11-month stint behind bars.

“It’s taken its toll. It’s now time to say, ‘Okay, this is what it is.’ And just be peaceful about it. I don’t want to see anything. There’s nothing to fight about,” Dolores explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa and her family will reportedly travel to Italy sometime next week to reunite with Joe in person for the first time since earlier this year.

Loading...

“There are so many emotions surrounding it,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life earlier this week. “The girls are excited and anxious as are Teresa and Joe who haven’t been able to physically touch one another since Joe was transferred to ICE in March.”

While Joe was released from prison in March, he was immediately taken into custody by ICE and thrown into an immigration detention center nearby, where he remained until mid-October, when he chose to return to his native Italy as he awaited a final decision on his deportation appeal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premieres on Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.