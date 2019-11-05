Taylor Swift Shown Love From Feline Fans In Hilarious Photos By ‘The Voice’: Swipe Left

The singer's furry fans appear entranced by the 'Lover' superstar.

Taylor Swift was shown some serious love by her feline fans in a hilarious photo montage posted by The Voice‘s official Instagram account during the singer and songwriter’s appearance as a Mega Mentor on the last several episodes of the NBC series.

The entertainer, whose love of cats is well known, was seen in the photo montage alongside several furry friends who appeared to be watching Swift during her Voice appearance. The felines were photographed by their owners in photos where they were clearly entranced by Swift.

Several of the felines appeared to be directly watching the singer on computers and televisions, while others were seen cuddling up to Swift on tablets.

While the “Lover” singer did not directly comment on the show’s Instagram post, there were plenty of other fans who thought the photo montage was the cutest thing they saw on their news feed.

“Love it! Love cats, love Taylor, love The Voice! Win, win situation!” stated one enthusiastic fan of the photos.

“Aww the wholesome content I needed,” said another fan of the show.

Finally, another viewer commented on the unforgettable series of pics, “I mean how could you not love this?”

The post so far has over 11K likes.

Swift’s love of cats is well known in the entertainment industry. She regularly shares photos of her three felines, Dr. Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button to social media and has spoken openly about her “obsession” with these regal animals.

E! News reported that Swift has stated the reason she loves cats so much is that they are dignified, independent and capable of taking care of themselves.

The singer adopted her third cat, Benjamin, on the set of her music video for Me! alongside Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco. A video of the first time she and the furry feline met one another has almost 1M likes and counting as well as over 4M views thus far.

In the video, Swift is heard exclaiming, “Hi, honey. You’re beautiful. He’s purring! Can I have him?”

Many of the singer’s posts about her cats have likes and views in the millions.

The above post of Taylor cuddling one of her cats for national cat day has almost 2M likes.

In an ironic twist, the feline-friendly singer is also one of the stars of the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber play Cats, where she plays Bombalurina.

Swift stars alongside Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, to name a few of the many big-name stars attached to this exciting project. Cats can be seen in theaters this winter, just in time for the holiday season.

Swift can be seen on The Voice as a Mega Mentor when the show airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.