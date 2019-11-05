NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Talks About Leaving Lakers For Bulls, ‘It’s A Possibility’

One of the highlights of the 2019 NBA offseason was the Los Angeles Lakers‘ successful acquisition of All-Star center Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. With LeBron James finally having one of the best active players in the league as his running mate, the Lakers have managed to turn themselves into a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference this season. However, even before the deal between the Lakers and the Bulls became official, Davis had already publicly stated his desire to test the free agency market in the summer of 2020.

As of now, one of the top NBA teams who is emerging as a threat to the Lakers in re-signing Davis is his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls. During a recent Q&A, which is currently posted on Twitter, Davis was asked if he is open to the possibility of playing for the Bulls. Davis refused to give an official answer, but he said that he will not be closing his doors on the idea of signing with the Bulls in next year’s free agency period.

“I mean, obviously, it’s nothing like playing at home,” Davis said, as quoted by TMZ Sports. “I don’t know. I am a free agent next year… but I mean… we’ll see, we’ll see. It’s a possibility.”

It’s definitely a nice thing for Bulls fans to hear those words from the mouth of a player of Davis’ caliber. The potential acquisition of Davis would undeniably turn things around in Chicago. Adding him to the Bulls’ core of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., and Otto Porter Jr. would likely turn them into a serious threat in the Eastern Conference.

Loading...

However, despite his recent statements, it is still hard to imagine Davis leaving James and the Lakers for the rebuilding Bulls. Though he hasn’t given them any commitment, multiple signs are pointing out that Davis would be re-signing with the Lakers when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next July. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, Davis would likely be inking a new deal with the Lakers — as long as they “don’t f–k it up” in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN echoed the same sentiment in a recent episode of The Woj Pod, saying that among the people he asked about Davis’ upcoming free agency, “nobody” believes that he will be parting ways with the Lakers next summer. Instead of talking about his free agency, Davis is only focused on one thing — helping the Lakers bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season. After losing their season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers, Davis and the Lakers managed to bounce back and are currently in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 5-1 record.