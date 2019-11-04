Jennifer Aydin And Melissa Gorga Aren’t Speaking After ‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Feud

Jennifer Aydin is speaking out about the drama.

Jennifer Aydin is speaking out about her ongoing feud with her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Melissa Gorga.

During a November 4 interview with Hollywood Life, Aydin said that she never expected that her drama with her co-stars would get so out of hand, nor make her so emotional. She then acknowledged that her Season 10 blowout with Gorga was the biggest argument she’s had on the show since joining the cast in 2018.

“Looking back at the trailer, I was really surprised to see how mad Melissa was really getting at me, because I don’t remember her getting that mad at me,” Aydin explained. “It was really surprising for me to witness that.”

Aydin and Gorga butted heads in the dramatic Season 10 trailer for the show. At another point in the series, Teresa Giudice was seen going head-to-head with Margaret Josephs, who suggested she was cheating on her then-incarcerated husband, Joe Giudice, with another man.

Although fans of the series will have to wait and see exactly what happens between Aydin and Gorga when the show begins airing later this week, Aydin said that when it comes to her current feelings towards Gorga, she isn’t holding a grudge. That said, because the two women haven’t spoken, Aydin said she is unsure of the chances of a future reconciliation.

Throughout her time on the show, Aydin has done her best to keep her composure, rarely getting irate with any of her co-stars. Instead, as she explained, she has quick blowups and does her best to move on from her feuds in a rational manner.

“People will always be like, ‘Aren’t you mad at her for what she did?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I forgot about that.’ That’s how I am, I’m scatter brain when it comes to that. I forget emotion real fast,” Aydin explained.

Aydin and Gorga may not be speaking to one another at the moment, but when it comes to Aydin’s relationship with Giudice, Gorga’s sister-in-law, they appear to be getting along just fine. In fact, Aydin recently shared a photo of the two of them alongside Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen to her Instagram page.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gorga admitted during her own interview with Hollywood Life that viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey would be surprised to see who was getting along during Season 10 — and who was not.

To see more of Aydin and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10, which airs on Bravo TV on Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m.