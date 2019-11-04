Kailyn Lowry Says Divorce Is ‘Best Option’ For Former Co-Star Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans shocked fans when she announced a pending divorce from her husband David Eason. Now, Kailyn Lowry is speaking out and admitting that she is “surprised” by the news. Kail also believes it is the “best option” for the former Teen Mom 2 co-star. According to Pop Culture, Kailyn opened up on the Domenick Nati Show about the recent divorce news.

“I was and still am very surprising, but I am also very proud of her for this decision, if it’s true,” Kail said.

Although Kail and Jenelle haven’t had the best relationship, Kail says she “wished the best” for her former co-star as well as her kids. However, Kail admitted that she doesn’t know what is “true” at this point.

Jenelle made the shocking divorce announcement on Halloween, taking to social media to reveal she had decided to leave her husband of two years. Following her announcement, some of her co-stars weighed in on the shocking decision. Kail even admitted she was open to having Jenelle come on her podcast Coffee Convos to “tell her story.”

In the interview, Kail opened up more about Jenelle’s reported divorce, explaining that she felt it was the “best option” for the mom of three.

“From what I know and from what I’ve seen in the media and from what I have dealt with with David, I do think this is the best option for her. But when you’re in a relationship like that, I think it’s a lot easier said than done. I hope that she’s able to stay strong through it.”

Despite the fact that Jenelle and Kailyn have not always had the closest friendship, it sounds like Kail still wants the best for her former co-star. In the same interview, Kail actually opened up about their friendship. She revealed that when they had fights, Jenelle reportedly didn’t always keep it between them and that seemed to bother Kail. She also called Jenelle the “least trustworthy” of her Teen Mom 2 cast mates.

Fans may recall that at the end of 2018, Kail reached out to Jenelle with a peace offering gift that included products from her hair care line. However, Jenelle didn’t seem too appreciative of the gift, though, and instead set fire to it on social media. MTV cut ties with her the following season.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and the rest of the cast.