Billie Eilish Fangirls Over Meeting Naomi Campbell At Gucci Event

Seventeen-year-old music sensation Billie Eilish attended a Gucci event over the weekend while winning big at the MTV Europe Music Awards. The “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” hitmaker didn’t attend the EMAs as she was busy at a fashion event instead.

For Eilish’s latest Instagram post, she uploaded numerous photos from the night.

Billie attaches two photos with supermodel Naomi Campbell, who also was at the event. Campbell stuns in a shimmery pink dress while wearing her dark curly hair down. Next to her, Eilish appears to be fangirling while they stand for a photo. She places her hand in front of her mouth as it looks like she was starstruck around the mogul.

On Naomi’s Instagram account, she attaches the same two photos Billie uploaded with a sweet caption.

“@billieeilish what a pleasure to meet such a talent and beautiful soul.. you are a breath of fresh air,” the I Feel Pretty actress wrote.

In a close-up image of the star, Billie is showing off her side profile. She is sporting her green and black hair, which she has been rocking recently, and puts on a pair of big framed Gucci sunglasses. She has on a thick gold chain and small studded earrings.

In another photo, she reveals what the garment looks like in full. The “You Should See Me in a Crown” songstress looks great in a blue, baggy, short-sleeved shirt with matching oversized pants. The detailing on the side of the matching set has huge sequined flowers embroidered on them. She pairs the ensemble with chunky lace-up sneakers.

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, also went to the event wearing a black suit with a shimmery floral design.

Billie also attaches shots of herself with “Made to Love” singer John Legend, 30 Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto, and Alessandro Michele, the appointed creative director of Gucci.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 5.7 million likes, proving her popularity on the app.

“The pics of you and Naomi are so pure,” one user wrote.

“OH MY GOSH I ADORE YOU,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“I love you, Billie. You are so beautiful,” a third fan commented, adding multiple heart emoji.

“What a beautiful human,” a fourth follower remarked.

Over the weekend, Eilish won Best New Artist and Best Song for “Bad Guy” at the MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain, per Metro. Despite being a global success and touring around the world, she admitted in a Rolling Stone Magazine interview with Billie Joe Armstrong that there was a moment where she considered quitting due to the pressure.