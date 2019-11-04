‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Lots Of Exits Rock Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the week of November 4 – 8, 2019 reveal that there will be a lot of goodbyes happening in Salem.

Soap Hub reports that fans will see that last of Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley), who will be wrapping up her stint on Friday.

There have been a lot of rumors floating around about how Jordan will exit the show, and since it seems that her son, David, is staying in Salem. So it appears that the character will either end up behind bars for her recent crimes, or possibly even dead.

Jordan has been nothing but trouble since she returned to Salem earlier this year. She’s kidnapped Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux’s (Kate Mansi) baby girl, Charlotte, and even tried to kill Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) by tying her up in the cabin and setting it on fire in hopes of framing her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the crime.

Jordan was sent to a mental facility for the crime, and only recently got released from the hospital. However, she quickly reverted back to her wicked ways and tried to kill Ciara again by poisoning her cupcake at a birthday party. However, the plan backfired when Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) ate the cupcake meant for Ciara and was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jaxton and Dexter Elis, the young actors who have been portraying Jordan’s son David, have also been replaced with older actors, as it seems that fans are about to see a more mature-looking David in the very near future.

In addition, Marilyn McCoo, who reprised her role as Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) mother, Tamara Price, last week, will also be leaving Salem again. The quick stint was only for Lani’s wedding to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), which will likely be blown up by Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Gabi has been blackmailing Lani and has even threatened to kill Eli’s grandmother, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) if Lani doesn’t dump Eli at the alter during their wedding. It seems that Lani will have no choice in the matter and once the wedding day chaos calms down her mother will be forced to leave town and return back to her own home.

In addition the Udell twins, who portray Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) daughter Arianna, will also be leaving the show to make room for older actresses.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.