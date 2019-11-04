Porsha Williams’ Fiance Dennis McKinley’s Alleged Mistress Sincerely Ward Will Appear On The ‘RHOA’ Premiere

Sincerely Ward, the woman accused of having an affair with Porsha Williams’ fiance Dennis McKinley, will appear on Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to OK! Magazine, Ward will make her debut on the Bravo show’s season premiere to address the rumors surrounding her and McKinley’s alleged relationship. The WAGS Atlanta star was at Burruss’ Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta when the bartender shared that someone bought Burruss a drink. The entrepreneur then shared that she doesn’t even drink, so the gift was unnecessary. Once she proceeds to hand the drink over to Bailey, Ward is seen approaching the ladies while they’re seated. Ward and Burruss then begin an exchange with each other over the rumors that were in multiple media oNM,utlets about Ward and McKinley.

“I don’t know if you’ve been on the Internet or heard anything or seen anything but there’s this story out and I’m this girl in a blog that’s supposedly the mistress to Porsha’s fiancé,” Ward shared with the women.

“They’re talking about you?” Burruss asked. Ward then nodded her head and said, “I’m the mistress” before the clip ended.

The rumors that Ward and McKinley were seeing each other during his relationship with Williams began back in June. The two were first rumored to have been having an affair by YouTuber Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe, who said on her channel that she saw the two together while he was still with Williams. McKinley denied the rumors and released a statement that said that he was taking legal action against Tasha K for her reported false accusations.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said at the time. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations.”

McKinley also shared that his legal action will be lead by Michael Sterling, who is married to Eva Marcille.

The alleged affair with Ward was reportedly what caused Williams and McKinley to end their engagement after more than one year together. The two split in June then reconciled back in August. Williams has since confirmed that she and McKinley are engaged again and are currently planning their wedding. The couple has yet to disclose when they will tie the knot, though they were originally slated to be married on New Year’s Eve.

Ward has also denied ever having an affair or meeting McKinley.