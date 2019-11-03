Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Beret And Glasses

It seems Janet Jackson can’t get enough of Instagram these days as the icon has posted quite a lot of new content this week.

Jackson, who is known for being a private star, isn’t shy when it comes to uploading a selfie. Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” chart-topper posted an up-close photo with two guys from her team. Her followers helped the photo rack up more than 58,000 likes in under 24 hours, proving to be a hit with her fans.

Two hours ago, Janet treated fans to another new image of herself. The “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” hitmaker’s latest selfie sees her flashing her pearly whites while sporting her curly locks down. Jackson appears to be embracing the colder weather, covering herself up in a long-sleeved black sweater and scarf. She matches her ensemble with a black beret while wearing black-framed glasses. This image proves that Janet is a natural beauty.

She geotags the photo with London, U.K., where she has recently been spending a lot of her time. It seems Jackson is out in the city, more than likely at a restaurant when she took this photo, as there is a glass in front of her.

For her caption, she tells her followers that she is off to Australia in one day to embark on a tour. She will also visit New Zealand and Hawaii afterwards. She asks her fans to tell her in which city they will see the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” performer.

“UGH YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Looking fantastic Ms Jackson!” another shared.

“Hawaii,” a third fan commented in response to where they will see her show.

“I cannot wait to see you again,” a fourth account remarked, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Her post quickly achieved over 44,000 likes, proving her popularity on the app.

Loading...

The tour is in honor of her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, which turned 30-years-old earlier this year.

The Oceania leg will be part of an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019” which will see Jackson headline each show. Other acts on the bill include Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon.

Janet has been busy performing this year. In July, she completed her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. She was named one of the biggest Vegas performers this decade, pulling in $722,000 each night just from ticket sales, per The Inquisitr.