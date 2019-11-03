Kris Jenner Reportedly Hopes Rob Kardashian Will Participate In The Family’s Annual Holiday Card W

Kris Jenner is reportedly hopeful that Rob Kardashian will get involved in the Kardashian-Jenner tradition of their annual holiday photoshoot with his recent weight loss.

According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian has been making progress to better his life and to become more visible in public. The Arthur George CEO recently resurfaced at his sister Kim Kardashian’s birthday party, and showed off his recent weight loss. Kardashian’s decision to attend a public event makes Jenner proud of her son’s progress and where he will continue to go in the future.

“Kris Jenner is very happy that Rob is feeling confident again and coming out more,” a source said. “Kris has been worried for Rob for years. She’s been doing everything in her power to get him help always, the whole family has. She would love to have him be a part of the family holiday card and even filming again this year.”

The source continues to say that Jenner is happy to see that her son is making his health a priority. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes after his drastic weight gain, which was brought on by his depression. Kardashian’s weight gain reportedly caused him to sit out major family events and exit filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to HL‘s source, Kardashian and Jenner both had disagreements in the past over his decision to remain reclused from his loved ones and his fans.

“These are memories to have on film for Kris and she’s such a family person,” the source said. “Kim and Khloe especially tried to be the peacemakers in all of that. They really went to bat for Rob and understood where he was coming from. Kylie also really related, too.”

Kardashian is reportedly not only getting better for himself, but for his daughter, Dream. Kardashian currently shares custody of Dream with his ex, Blac Chyna. Having Dream is reportedly what made Kardashian avoid staying in the house for “weeks at a time” and make his health and weight loss a priority.

In addition to taking care of himself and attending public events, Kardashian has been trying his hand at dating. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kardashian had a few flirty exchanges with singer Natti Natasha. The two primarily interacted on Twitter and Kardashian was seen leaving flirty messages under her photos. Natasha also commented on Kardashian’s role in being a father to Dream.