Tinsley Mortimer Is Still Filming For ‘RHONY,’ Socialite Has Not Quit The Show

Tinsley Mortimer has not quit The Real Housewives of New York City after all. Earlier this week it was reported that Tinsley was leaving the show after reconnecting with her on-again/off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth. Radar Online initially broke the news that the couple was back on, reuniting after one year apart. The duo took a small vacation to Toronto together recently, which sparked the rekindling rumors.

“They realized on this trip they still love each other, and they are giving it another go,” an insider revealed to Radar Online.

After their Toronto trip, the duo ended up in Chicago, Illinois where Scott resides. This allegedly caused some confusion among the RHONY ladies, prompting them to ask questions about Tinsley’s future on the show, including Season 12 which is currently filming.

A new source spoke with Radar Online yesterday and revealed that Tinsley is not quitting the show, despite the rumors that have been running rampant on the internet all week.

“So she missed one event,” the source said. “She will be filming the show next week!”

A second source also confirmed that the socialite was not going anywhere anytime soon.

“She is still filming. Any rumors of her quitting is everyone just speculating and the cast gossiping,” the insider revealed.

The skipped event in question happened earlier this week as the ladies of the cast gathered at the Eventi Hotel in Midtown Manhattan for an unknown event. Housewives skip events for all sorts of reasons throughout every franchise, so Tinsley missing one event is no cause for concern. Fans will remember Bethenny Frankle skipping out on a handful of events in her comeback season because she had so much tension with other women on the cast.

Tinsley’s last Instagram post came on October 21 where she sat by a window which overlooked the Chicago River. A large rainbow could be seen in the background, and the reality star quoted a lyric from “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in her caption while noting Scott snapped the photo.

For now, it’s unknown if Tinsley is still in Chicago with Scott or if she’s back in New York ready to film her next event or meeting for the season. Scott and Tinsley’s rekindled romance will likely play out in Season 12, as the couple’s issues were at the forefront of the latter’s storylines for the last two years.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 will return in early 202.