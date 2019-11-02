‘Big Brother’ Fandom Gets Heavily Involved In ‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers On Twitter

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for The Challenge Season 35.

Two of the biggest reality competition series on television have collided over the past two years, with Big Brother contestants making an appearance on MTV’s The Challenge. It all started with Natalie Negrotti and Victor Arroyo who appeared on Vendettas for Season 31. Shortly after they were followed by Da’Vonne Rogers, Jozea Flores, Josh Martinez, Liz Nolan, Julia Nolan, Morgan Willett, and Paulie Calafiore. War of the Worlds (WOTW) had the heftiest batch of Big Brother alumni with six contestants from the show, while WOTW 2 has had a significant decrease with only two.

The cast of The Challenge Season 35 will have another healthy does of CBS reality stars, including four newcomers, some of which are fan-favorites. Josh Martinez will return for his third season, with Kaycee Clark, Bayleigh Dayton, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat joining the bunch too. This has gotten the Big Brother fandom heavily active on Twitter again as spoilers for Season 35 are being released as the show is taping. Rumblings on the social media site suggested that Swaggy C was the first male eliminated from the season after two female competitors had already been sent packing. PinkRose is the insider on Vevmo who spoils The Challenge each season and allegedly put that Swaggy C had been eliminated, but it has since been taken down.

This led Big Brother fanatics to cause quite the stir on Twitter, with many applauding that Swaggy C was still on the show. Many slammed the haters who were happy to see Swaggy C be the first male eliminated but it looks like he’s not gone just yet.

“Y’all gotta delete those tweets celebrating Swaggy leaving now,” one fan tweeted with a lot of support in the form of likes.

“Pink Rose and Gamervev deleted their posts!!! Christpher [sic] Swaggy C Williams is STILL IN the game! Lol y’all were TOO quick to celebrate,” another wrote.

Hundreds of tweets flooded the Challenge 35 hashtag on Twitter as popular Big Brother tweeter Mel Brown wrote about the fandom going crazy last night after it was reported that Swaggy had been booted. For now, PinkRose has only stated that Kayla Fitzgerald and Jennifer Lee of The Amazing Race have been sent home.

I knew BB Twitter would start to erupt tonight, I just knew it. A mess as damn usual. pic.twitter.com/NoeKhJODx6 — Mel Brown (@melbrown00) November 2, 2019

Twitter rumblings also suggested there was some sort of purge early on in Season 35, but the spoiler sights have not confirmed it at this time.

The Challenge Season 35 will debut on MTV in early 2020.